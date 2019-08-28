Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding by $620,725; Forward Management Has Lowered Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Holding as Share Price Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 350,399 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% . The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 2,000 shares traded. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 14.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Associate LP has 23,180 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regions Corp invested in 1,688 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc has invested 0.48% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Art Advsrs Lc has 48,801 shares. 27,253 were reported by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Ww Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). California-based Eqis Management has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 10,322 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 38,967 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 140,806 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 95,897 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 31,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

