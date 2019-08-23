Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding by $620,725; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $432,978; Stock Value Declined

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 579,408 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 1,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, down from 23,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $419. About 509,329 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms The Ratings Of Eight Blackrock Closed-end Funds; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE: U.S BANKS ARE IN `OUTSTANDING SHAPE’; 07/05/2018 – Mexican leftist candidate has ‘affable’ meeting with BlackRock’s Fink; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Hayes Sees Muni Market Steadying Since January Rout; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Introducing Our DGI Portfolio: August Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK), iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Fund ETF (ETF:IEF) – Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock unit to take Russia-linked firm’s Cofense stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.77 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,695 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. World Asset Management Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.66% or 18,315 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 591,582 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk owns 13 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj holds 1,659 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co reported 495 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 160 shares stake. Kistler invested in 227 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp reported 1,910 shares. Jbf Cap owns 1.52% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 20,000 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,008 shares to 39,966 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 8,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,994 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 777,672 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 339,390 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated has 88,927 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Riverhead Management Limited Liability owns 28,834 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 127,493 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 0.04% stake. Los Angeles Capital Equity Incorporated owns 479,741 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 63,894 shares. 124 are owned by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Fairfield Bush & holds 8,064 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 9,564 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 9,814 shares.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Announces Change in Board Leadership, New Director – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.