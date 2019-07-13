Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding by $620,725; Beach Investment Management Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $374,400 as Stock Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 535,959 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.94M for 26.03 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 32,300 shares. Hills Savings Bank & Tru Com owns 9,300 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advsr has invested 0.13% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Gam Ag has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 0.01% or 652,031 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 1.76 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moors & Cabot owns 54,642 shares. Frontier Capital Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.41% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). First Merchants owns 0.19% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 46,241 shares. 383,980 were reported by D E Shaw &. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp has 10,347 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated, West Virginia-based fund reported 24,147 shares.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Viesko Redi-Mix, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.