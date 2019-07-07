Montgomery Investment Management Lowered Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding by $620,725 as Valuation Declined; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Share Value Declined While Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $2.55 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 99,535 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 488,616 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.94M for 11.13 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.45 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. The Korea-based Mirae Asset has invested 0.42% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Hsbc Hldgs Public holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 199,417 shares. Citadel Llc invested in 15,795 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Invesco Ltd owns 111,727 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck stated it has 14,535 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 1,725 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Conning invested in 35,155 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 158,080 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,943 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $555,333 activity. Shares for $356,409 were bought by Mitchell Kevin J.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 184,192 shares to 13.61M shares, valued at $390.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 4,391 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 866,746 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 63,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,551 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 21,900 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.01% or 38,000 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 8,500 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc holds 14,636 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 524 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 383,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 252,553 shares.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.94 million for 26.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

