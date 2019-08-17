Montgomery Investment Management Increases Stake in United Rentals (URI); Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Decreased Its Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake as Market Value Declined

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 51,071 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 60,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 396,038 shares traded or 24.12% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55 million shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Associate owns 0.13% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 11,815 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability reported 5,802 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 8,856 shares. Adage Partners Gru Ltd holds 0.07% or 251,679 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.01% or 2,336 shares. 10,509 are held by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation. 7,646 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Putnam Fl Invest stated it has 2,513 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Group accumulated 30,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Management Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Victory Cap Mgmt holds 93,831 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 16,622 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.06% or 12,383 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By United Rentals, Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Urgent Dividend Buy! 5 REITs Ready for 114% Returns – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial’s Turbocharged Growth Continues – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.