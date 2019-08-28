Montgomery Investment Management Increased United Rentals (URI) Stake by $2.03 Million; Stock Price Declined; Prothena Plc (PRTA) Shareholder Tang Capital Management Upped Holding by $3.31 Million as Stock Declined

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 238,505 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Reduce Its Workforce by Approximately 57%; 23/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today — Prothena’s lead drug NEOD001 just imploded in 2 late-stage studies – and there’s nothing left to salvage $PRTA (kaboom); 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA Cardiac best response worse in drug arm vs. placebo arm: 39.4% vs. 47.6%; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysi; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.78. About 714,476 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 13,610 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Citigroup owns 38,830 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com holds 7,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc owns 29,534 shares. 54,881 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company. Axa holds 0% or 27,460 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 72,600 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Llp holds 0% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0.04% or 10,426 shares in its portfolio. 485,034 are held by Northern Tru. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 2,274 shares or 0% of the stock.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.