Montgomery Investment Management Holds Position in United Rentals (URI); Arga Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Share Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $112.4. About 929,243 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 19,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 59,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 3.06M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) CEO Dirk Van de Put on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 28,775 shares to 55,200 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KOF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bailard stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). North Mngmt Corporation reported 327,095 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.33% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 22,218 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 2.56 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). West Oak Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 3,150 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 0.93% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Lc owns 9,768 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 415,493 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 9,015 shares stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 4,228 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company owns 5.89M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 1.20M shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Group stated it has 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Plante Moran Lc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Geode Cap Management Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 1.12M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,962 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 832,537 shares. Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 28,306 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Acg Wealth holds 0.27% or 17,330 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer And has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pension Serv invested in 120,039 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.