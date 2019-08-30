Montgomery Investment Management Holding in United Rentals (URI) Lifted by $2.03 Million as Stock Declined; Abingworth Llp Boosted Its Sientra (SIEN) Stake by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $112.81. About 606,814 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 218,237 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c; 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN)

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. The insider Sullivan Keith J bought 20,869 shares worth $119,997. 17,391 shares were bought by Little Paul Sean, worth $99,998.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.01% or 18,700 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 0.06% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Blair William & Commerce Il owns 19,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurant Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs invested in 0% or 483,176 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Hanson Mcclain reported 680 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 36,400 shares or 0.11% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp reported 138,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association owns 419,429 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 12,200 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% stake. First Manhattan Commerce invested in 1,200 shares. Granite Point Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.73% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 880,000 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.