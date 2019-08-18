Montgomery Investment Management Has Upped Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $2.03 Million; One Capital Management Boosted Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $542,370

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55M shares traded or 14.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 5,984 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Roberts Glore Il holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,175 shares. First Interstate Bank has 3,678 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 629 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Marsico Cap Ltd accumulated 622,882 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated reported 263,027 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Management Llc owns 18,077 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Dillon And Inc holds 23,834 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Groesbeck Mngmt Corp Nj accumulated 12,475 shares. Liberty Mgmt holds 0.18% or 1,997 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.24% or 11,041 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Ltd stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 183,292 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Limited Liability Company.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 12,459 shares to 21,575 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,426 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 598,898 shares. Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture owns 30,000 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd reported 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Acg Wealth holds 0.27% or 17,330 shares. Campbell & Com Adviser Limited Liability reported 5,802 shares stake. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp owns 0.46% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 183,135 shares. Court Place Advsr Lc invested 1.39% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Victory Capital Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 93,831 shares. 4,250 are owned by Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management has invested 0.08% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Midas Mngmt Corporation holds 11,600 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 5,833 shares.

