Montgomery Investment Management Has Raised United Rentals (URI) Position; As Oneok (OKE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Cut Position

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 6,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 168,488 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59M, down from 175,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 3.11 million shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.91 million shares traded or 36.11% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.