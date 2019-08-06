Montgomery Investment Management Has Raised United Rentals (URI) Holding by $2.03 Million; Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $900,000

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 310,444 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 1.12 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – ON A GUIDANCE BASIS, FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS WERE $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 680,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $31.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $155.67 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

