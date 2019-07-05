Montgomery Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in United Rentals (URI) by $2.03 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Holder Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Position by $458,005

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.97. About 397,577 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 3,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,461 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53M, down from 178,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 1.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 9,160 shares. Cumberland Advsr Inc has 0.53% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 13,455 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Communication has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 9,829 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 528,799 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 239 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Service Group has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 636,410 shares. Zweig holds 105,073 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 87,676 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 107,998 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 658,720 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 33,555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 3,200 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 11,600 are held by Midas Mngmt Corporation. Wilen Investment Corporation invested in 22,620 shares or 1.96% of the stock.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 10,338 shares to 22,897 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.