Montgomery Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in United Rentals (URI) by $597,960; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.03. About 679,337 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $117.84. About 314,031 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lonestar Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.26% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 110,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 1,111 shares. Compton Management Ri holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,410 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj reported 0.41% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 356,439 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Lp, Texas-based fund reported 16,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 3,000 shares. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 7,608 shares. Optimum Inv owns 280 shares. Counselors holds 14,850 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,900 shares. Sei owns 5,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,541 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 308 are held by Financial Architects Inc. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,271 shares to 44,836 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 312,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,327 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..