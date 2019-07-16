Montgomery Investment Management Has Lifted Its United Rentals (URI) Holding; Kimco Realty (KIM) SI Decreased By 2.36%

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 97.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montgomery Investment Management Inc acquired 17,800 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Montgomery Investment Management Inc holds 36,035 shares with $4.12M value, up from 18,235 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $10.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 797,355 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) had a decrease of 2.36% in short interest. KIM’s SI was 19.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.36% from 19.74M shares previously. With 3.63M avg volume, 5 days are for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s short sellers to cover KIM’s short positions. The SI to Kimco Realty Corporation’s float is 4.81%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 2.05 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Raises FY18 View To EPS 72c-EPS 79c; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 16,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 468,862 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 12,379 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burney invested in 0.11% or 14,877 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 32,977 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 85,000 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,392 shares. 6,800 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Quantres Asset holds 0.25% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Lp reported 0.16% stake. M&T Bankshares has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Laurion Mngmt LP owns 182,148 shares.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.75 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It has a 19.24 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Llc invested in 2.14 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.07% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 221,030 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 2.02M shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability stated it has 51,182 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 89,869 shares. 1.13M are held by Prudential Fincl Inc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 9,760 shares. First Citizens Bancorp invested in 0.27% or 131,687 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 181,199 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.1% or 226,102 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 323,025 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.98M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 7.61 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kimco Realty had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained the shares of KIM in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

