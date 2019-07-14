Montgomery Investment Management Has Increased United Rentals (URI) Stake; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 61.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 31,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 51,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.10M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability reported 227,599 shares. Northpointe Ltd Co reported 187,659 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 4.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chilton Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.67% or 275,865 shares. Adirondack has 0.29% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 41,305 were reported by Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 2.77% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 60,347 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mirador Prns LP reported 10,593 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 8,025 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 14,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Invest stated it has 0.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 22,425 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “THE LIST: North Carolina’s top 100 public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Collecting More Income From Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Bank of America, Pinterest, Oracle & more – CNBC” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17,949 shares to 26,858 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W owns 0.32% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 11,350 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc. Pointstate Cap Lp reported 1.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Creative Planning accumulated 9,867 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 134,588 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Midas Mngmt Corporation invested in 11,600 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Alpine Woods Investors holds 0.54% or 21,650 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset LP reported 0.58% stake. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 7,231 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.61M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 1,801 shares.