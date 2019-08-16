Montgomery Investment Management Has Increased Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $2.03 Million as Shares Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Howland Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.59 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 11,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 151,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16M, down from 162,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 1.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.36. About 323,813 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,779 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12,583 shares. Acropolis Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian owns 15,221 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Wilshire Secs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 1.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 470,793 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 14,450 are owned by Oak Limited Oh. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.39% stake. Reik Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Capstone Advisors accumulated 11,036 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership has 2,010 shares. Edgestream LP holds 0.65% or 31,936 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 103,034 shares to 111,957 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “JNJ Stock Is a Way Better Investment Than Bonds or CDs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Incorporated reported 29,741 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 2,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,104 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Tn has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 100 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 1,491 shares. Nicholas Investment Ltd Partnership reported 28,306 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 234,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Griffin Asset Management Inc accumulated 9,878 shares. Northern Tru holds 899,049 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. U S accumulated 6,336 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 90 shares. Cibc Mkts has 13,344 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.