Montgomery Investment Management Has Cut Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding by $620,725; Tri Continental (TY) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.21. About 775,145 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 36,610 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on November 23, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “CyArk and Iron Mountain Preserve New York’s Historic Stonewall Inn – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation: A Unique CEF Old Timer That Could Be A Complement To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2015 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE’s president explains merging tech and humans – Business Insider” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within GoDaddy, MDU Resources Group, Enerplus, Quorum Health, Resonant, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Elects David M. Sparby to Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.52 million for 26.21 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.