Montgomery Investment Management Has Cut Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holding by $620,725; International Business Machs (IBM) Stake Increased by Modera Wealth Management Llc

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 3.92 million shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $26.22. About 659,617 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

