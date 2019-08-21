Montgomery Investment Management Has Cut Its Mdu Res Group (MDU) Position as Share Price Rose; Microsof (MSFT) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Decreased Its Position by $11.89 Billion as Stock Value Rose

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Microsof (MSFT) by 84.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 100,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 18,303 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 billion, down from 119,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Microsof for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 678,669 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Reports First Quarter Earnings, Updates Guidance – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Elects David M. Sparby to Board of Directors – PR Newswire” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Viesko Redi-Mix, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 52,172 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 32,801 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 102,927 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Susquehanna International Gp Llp holds 0% or 41,220 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.31 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 2.40 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Preferred Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 524 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of owns 20,500 shares. Kepos Lp has 25,976 shares. 63,894 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. First Advisors LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 115 are held by Cornerstone Incorporated.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont And Blake Lc has invested 1.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 254,611 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 2.18 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co invested in 0.7% or 17,443 shares. Leuthold Ltd Company holds 104,582 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 2.48M shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com owns 5.17M shares. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 72,712 shares. Waters Parkerson And Communication Limited Co has 248,710 shares. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj reported 6,684 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp reported 2.17% stake. Bourgeon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,147 shares. 4,114 are owned by Texas Cap State Bank Inc Tx. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 6,755 shares.