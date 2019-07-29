Montgomery Investment Management Has Boosted United Rentals (URI) Stake; Us Bancorp De Decreased Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Holding by $1.88 Million as Valuation Rose

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 40.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 31,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 78,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 82,632 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 230,431 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 2,783 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 4,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mutual Of America Management holds 0.04% or 23,709 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 4,275 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 18,550 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 454,245 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 1.33M shares. Reilly Advsrs reported 75 shares stake. Moreover, Pennsylvania Co has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Int Gp reported 30,909 shares stake. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.08% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rbf Capital Limited Liability stated it has 15,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why United Rentals, Eagle Bancorp, and Amarin Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ashtead Is A Good Opportunity For U.S. Investors In The EU – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 24.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verint provides upside prelim Q1 revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Customers Again Rank Verint Highest in Overall Vendor Satisfaction in New Report on Intelligent Virtual Agent Market – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 27, 2019 : LULU, PVH, FIVE, SNX, VRNT, FUL, RMBL, AEYE, PYDS, CTEK, ROSE, RKDA – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VRNT or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Verint Systems Inc. Investors (VRNT) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.