Montgomery Investment Management Has Boosted United Rentals (URI) Position; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased Republic Svcs (RSG) Position as Market Value Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 70.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 4,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 14,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $89.4. About 1.05 million shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $111.32. About 1.23 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 308,523 shares to 929,216 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 15,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 25.69 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 4,375 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 5.26 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 101 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 222 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.11% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 137,870 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 116,858 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 6,600 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 5,467 are held by Pinnacle Limited. 11,041 were reported by Tcw Gp Incorporated. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Stifel has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 129,259 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,287 were accumulated by Matarin Cap Management Ltd Llc. 225,410 are owned by Schroder Investment Management Gru. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.86M shares. 4,600 are owned by Icon Advisers. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.25% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 5,000 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Co accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 1,520 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 946 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp owns 14,218 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 280 were reported by Optimum. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Serv Automobile Association accumulated 67,753 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 47 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 206,544 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.