Montgomery Investment Management Has Boosted Its United Rentals (URI) Holding; Barclays Plc Increased Neurocrine Biosciences (Put) (NBIX) Position by $4.02 Million

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Put) (NBIX) by 531.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 45,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 1.07 million shares traded or 40.60% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $126.55. About 1.10 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) (FAS) by 48,400 shares to 38,800 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwestern Energy Co (Put) (NYSE:SWN) by 96,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,200 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:UHS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Bozigian Haig P.. 3,809 shares were sold by Gano Kyle, worth $335,668 on Monday, February 4. The insider Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $215,505. 791 shares were sold by Lippoldt Darin, worth $66,063. The insider BENEVICH ERIC sold $76,883. $112,119 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 25 shares. Asset One invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 2,400 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Perceptive Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9.34% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Millennium Management Ltd owns 559,948 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma invested in 0% or 121,584 shares. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Stephens Inc Ar has 4,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Lc holds 3,844 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Glenmede Na accumulated 9,322 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 2,118 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 57,172 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 534,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.