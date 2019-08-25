Montgomery Investment Management Decreased Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stake by $620,725; Market Value Rose; Agf Investments Stake in Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 22,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 200,748 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 178,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 9.43M shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 1.03 million shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12,843 shares to 367,988 shares, valued at $42.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,723 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How To Buy Gold At A Discount – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index [CORRECTED] – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Gold Mining Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC For: Jul 30 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.