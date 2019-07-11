Montgomery Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Mdu Res Group (MDU) as Stock Value Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $2.41 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $380.41. About 3.81 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 366,176 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 102,927 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 48,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research reported 0.07% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 179,654 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 163,319 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 23,180 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associates reported 1.84% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,466 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 27,253 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd holds 0% or 73,549 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 26,995 shares in its portfolio. Mairs And accumulated 69,093 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 148,018 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 34,546 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.94M for 26.11 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED.

