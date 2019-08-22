Montgomery Investment Management Decreased Its Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Glazer Capital Has Lifted Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $2.55 Million

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 480,609 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 349,049 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prns owns 2,476 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 75,973 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 50,560 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 139,533 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 827,795 shares. Ellington Management Gru Lc reported 33,700 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Muzinich & Inc holds 0% or 916 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 42,127 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0% or 139,220 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manikay Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 66,895 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Madison Corp by 285,706 shares to 109,486 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co by 112,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,461 shares, and cut its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Natl Bank invested in 0% or 12,381 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% or 52,500 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 1.57M shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company has 621,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 158,463 shares. Systematic Management Lp invested in 46,926 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 1,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 925,251 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 132 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,579 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company holds 28,834 shares. 45,300 are held by Icon Advisers Inc. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 115 shares. World Asset Management Inc reported 9,199 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).