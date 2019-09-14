Montgomery Investment Management Cut Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $320,850; Share Value Rose; Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $496,870

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 4,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 86,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, down from 91,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – EMA APPROVES LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE FAILS TO WIN PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 08/05/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS THE 5 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR WERE ELECTED TO SERVE 3-YR TERMS ENDING IN 2021 BY VOTING SHAREHOLDERS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 11,108 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 12,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.84% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Svcs Corp has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Security Natl has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mcgowan Asset Inc holds 0.36% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has 3,670 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 0% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 155,474 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Focused Wealth Inc holds 1,941 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 75,917 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd reported 120,189 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.24% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 770,338 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Another trade for 205,000 shares valued at $26.94 million was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $445.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,785 shares to 23,181 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 1,312 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.6% or 306,330 shares. Cambridge Finance Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 32,867 shares. Patten Gp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 340,419 shares. Guyasuta Inc holds 2.43% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 112,760 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.56% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hartline Inv stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.53% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 108,904 shares. Becker Capital reported 1,265 shares. Fragasso Grp Incorporated holds 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,538 shares. State Street Corp holds 39.54M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Marvin Palmer Assoc has invested 2.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 3,701 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.63 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.