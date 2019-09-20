Montgomery Investment Management Cut Its Position in Mdu Res Group (MDU) as Share Price Rose; Credit Agricole S A Has Increased Holding in Citigroup (C) by $6.44 Million

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 262.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 91,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 126,952 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 23.85M shares traded or 73.02% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 823,479 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $63,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Commerce invested in 32,627 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 559,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 114,029 are owned by Cipher Capital Lp. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 257,642 shares. 19,101 are held by Art Advisors Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Loomis Sayles Company LP invested in 501,987 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 55,108 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 145,901 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 79,163 shares. 3.33M were accumulated by First Limited Partnership. Trexquant Inv Lp reported 19,825 shares stake. Barclays Plc invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group (MDU) Presents At West Coast Utilities Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources +2% post Q2 results; raised FY19 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Subsidiary Plans to Construct Bakken Natural Gas Transportation Project – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.44 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,741 shares to 44,472 shares, valued at $23.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jernigan Cap Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).