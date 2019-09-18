Montgomery Investment Management Cut By $339,500 Its Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stake; Navistar International (NAV) SI Decreased By 13.84%

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) had a decrease of 13.84% in short interest. NAV’s SI was 1.80M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.84% from 2.08M shares previously. With 433,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)’s short sellers to cover NAV’s short positions. The SI to Navistar International Corporation’s float is 2.2%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 39,781 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Audi brand to be excluded from VW sportscar brand overhaul; 19/04/2018 – DJ Navistar International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAV); 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $200 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: NO COMMENT ON SPECULATION VW MAY BOOST STAKE; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS DIVISION CFO SAYS TAKEOVER BID FOR NAVISTAR WOULD MAKE SENSE AT SOME POINT; 16/04/2018 – Navistar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montgomery Investment Management Inc analyzed 13,580 shares as Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU)'s stock rose 5.07%. The Montgomery Investment Management Inc holds 120,366 shares with $3.11M value, down from 133,946 last quarter. Mdu Res Group Inc now has $5.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 27,034 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar International Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NAV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2600 lowest target. $28.75’s average target is -1.61% below currents $29.22 stock price. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) rating on Thursday, September 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity. $63,000 worth of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares were bought by SPARBY DAVID M.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.44 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.