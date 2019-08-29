Montgomery Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in United Rentals (URI); Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position as Shares Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 1.06M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster National Bank N A has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menta Cap Ltd Liability invested in 4,460 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 6,125 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp holds 542,985 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc reported 5,735 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd has 14,604 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Sprott Inc invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Harvard Mngmt Incorporated has invested 41.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hugh Johnson Lc holds 2.19% or 37,367 shares in its portfolio. Private Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 1.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset One Com Limited reported 2.55M shares stake. Marco Inv Mngmt Llc reported 111,518 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. 2,843 are owned by Kwmg Lc. 19,756 were accumulated by Allen Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 4,361 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zacks Mgmt has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 10,996 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 180 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 206,544 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0% or 6,354 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 2,700 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 5.43 million shares. Fil holds 44,449 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Management LP invested in 3.88% or 374,000 shares. Castleark Management Lc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 98,365 shares. Midas Management invested 0.57% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 732,625 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 122,452 shares.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.