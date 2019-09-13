Montgomery Investment Management Boosted Position in United Rentals (URI) by $597,960 as Market Value Declined; White Elm Capital Decreased Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $653,200 as Stock Value Rose

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84 million shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 26,609 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, down from 31,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 459,430 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James holds 0.85% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 88,829 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, South Dakota Invest Council has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 21 shares. Hartford Management accumulated 0.03% or 8,402 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 12,851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 0.08% stake. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Midas Management has 0.67% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Nomura invested in 80,367 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Adage Cap Prns Lc holds 429,626 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 13,180 shares. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Baillie Gifford And stated it has 0.37% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 2,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cqs Cayman LP accumulated 54,565 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Ltd Com invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.6% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 168,000 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Limited Com stated it has 22,031 shares. Riverhead Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 200 shares. British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Grandeur Peak Ltd Liability Company, a Us-based fund reported 269,373 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 48,670 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 20,201 shares to 345,093 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 2,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

