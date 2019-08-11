Montgomery Investment Management Boosted Its Position in United Rentals (URI) by $2.03 Million as Share Price Declined; Harvest Fund Advisors Cut Its Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $70.85 Million as Share Price Declined

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 8.84 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $290.67 million, down from 11.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.96 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.57. About 1.21M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. The insider Peiffer Garry L. bought $488,646. 36,630 shares valued at $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 9,247 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.2% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Nbw Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 1.44% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 160,341 shares. Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,152 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 3.83 million shares. Chilton Co Limited, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,457 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 2.24M shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 46,730 shares. Moreover, Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj has 2.43% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 69,529 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Management owns 0.68% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 104,773 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,368 shares. 11,277 are held by Finance Advisers Llc. Apollo Lp has 241,474 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Company accumulated 65,583 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 764,056 shares to 4.35 million shares, valued at $303.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 2.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset holds 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 6,670 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.91% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 94,900 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,646 shares. James Inv invested in 0.95% or 127,094 shares. Pitcairn Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Captrust Advsrs reported 240 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 32,570 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.03% or 732,625 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 144,287 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Court Place Llc owns 1.39% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 30,085 shares. Amer Bankshares has 19,341 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).