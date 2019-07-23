Montecito Bank & Trust Has Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowered Boeing (BA) Holding By $464,820

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 21.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Montecito Bank & Trust holds 29,868 shares with $1.99M value, down from 38,019 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $68.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 3.12M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 15.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 1,220 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 6,672 shares with $2.54 million value, down from 7,892 last quarter. Boeing now has $210.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Better Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. ConocoPhillips – The Motley Fool" published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha" on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Stable Dividend, Minimal Growth Makes Exxon Mobil Stock a Hold – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.61 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $80’s average target is 32.36% above currents $60.44 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 16 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 4 by Goldman Sachs. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $8000 target. Societe Generale maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has 216,032 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 91,180 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 185,382 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,697 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 53,848 shares. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il holds 25,230 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cadence Natl Bank Na holds 0.74% or 28,135 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Mngmt Ri has 0.62% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wade G W & has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hallmark Cap invested in 2.13% or 292,430 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 488,343 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 20,796 shares. Bourgeon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,736 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.58 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha" published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha" on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts owns 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 273,222 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J & has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,152 shares. 543 were accumulated by Lipe & Dalton. Cap Incorporated Ca reported 6,732 shares. 5,000 are held by Cyrus Cap Lp. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 643 shares. 1,565 are held by Private Wealth Advisors. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 2.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legal & General Group Pcl reported 2.71 million shares. Foster Motley Incorporated has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lesa Sroufe & holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,262 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.06% or 10,835 shares.