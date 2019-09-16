Montecito Bank & Trust Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Stake; WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WTBCF) Shorts Up By 56.29%

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 17.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Montecito Bank & Trust holds 9,538 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 11,519 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $120.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO

WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) had an increase of 56.29% in short interest. WTBCF’s SI was 44,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 56.29% from 28,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 447 days are for WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)’s short sellers to cover WTBCF’s short positions. It closed at $50.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust increased Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) stake by 7,050 shares to 12,268 valued at $949,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) stake by 22,937 shares and now owns 427,106 shares. Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 6.81% above currents $171.45 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town Country State Bank Dba First Bankers stated it has 7,587 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Prtnrs reported 1,364 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 0.1% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 992,071 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,846 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 12.79M shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sei Invs has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Incorporated invested in 1.24% or 17,358 shares. 12,381 were accumulated by Lincoln Cap Limited. Covington Cap Management has 0.98% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 98,055 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 0.15% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 46,994 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3.11% or 34,625 shares in its portfolio.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of $7.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.