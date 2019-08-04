Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lowered Holding in Conocophillips (COP) as Share Value Declined; Visa (V) Holder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Cut Holding by $34.48 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.70 million shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 8.26 million shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Lc holds 10.85% or 132,137 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hl Finance Services holds 0.22% or 89,939 shares in its portfolio. 5,490 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mgmt Serv. Leavell Invest Mgmt holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 64,370 shares. 2,967 were reported by Sky Invest Group Lc. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,676 shares. Evergreen Management Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin Inv invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 43,292 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 418,418 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability owns 0.84% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 25,845 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 16,571 shares to 34,159 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 17,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% or 25,697 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson has 0.13% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Regal Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,894 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 10,572 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth invested in 0.04% or 1,432 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 8,408 shares. Jacobs Com Ca accumulated 0.15% or 13,472 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Linscomb & Williams owns 13,680 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Davis R M invested in 316,648 shares or 0.79% of the stock. First Manhattan Com stated it has 961,714 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 110,000 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 95,255 shares. Bangor Bancshares stated it has 8,675 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt stated it has 6,130 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.