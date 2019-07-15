Montecito Bank & Trust Position in Conocophillips (COP) Has Decreased by $537,966; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Boosted by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 8,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,314 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 46,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 1.05M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 2.02 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,023 shares to 57,554 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend (DES) by 11,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Limited Liability Company invested in 1.66% or 1.09M shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 203,327 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Loudon Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.48% or 8,594 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 12,857 are held by Peoples Svcs Corporation. Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested 0.44% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Argent Mngmt Ltd invested 2.94% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ameriprise Fincl has 10.43 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Diligent Invsts Limited has 5,127 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 44,552 shares. Cookson Peirce Communication invested 3.42% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). White Pine Limited owns 6,640 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Guardian Invest Mgmt holds 12,267 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,390 shares to 37,234 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,013 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).