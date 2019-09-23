Montecito Bank & Trust Lowered By $334,789 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Shorts at LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (LNVGF) Raised By 9.01%

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 17.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 1,981 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Montecito Bank & Trust holds 9,538 shares with $1.61 million value, down from 11,519 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.64M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) had an increase of 9.01% in short interest. LNVGF’s SI was 59.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.01% from 54.72 million shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 39769 days are for LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s short sellers to cover LNVGF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6825. About 13,382 shares traded. Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.89% above currents $166.38 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 17. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.61% or 30,613 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.57% or 161,480 shares. Dock Street Asset holds 4,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 2,487 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 3,200 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Com has 4,438 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.56% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,256 are held by Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Davy Asset Management has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First owns 32,766 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,253 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested in 0.18% or 417,241 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 1,594 shares. Neuberger Berman Group holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.76M shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust increased Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) stake by 22,937 shares to 427,106 valued at $11.03M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) stake by 4,158 shares and now owns 8,882 shares. Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) was raised too.