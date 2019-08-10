Montecito Bank & Trust Lifted Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $310,788 as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Ally Financial Has Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 21/05/2018 – The Obamas say they hope “to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples” with their Netflix production deal; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/05/2018 – O’HEALAI: MORGAN STANLEY IM TO OPEN OPERATION IN DUBLIN; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS CONSOLIDATION WILL BE PART OF SOLUTION IN ASSET MANAGEMENT SECTOR OVER NEXT YEARS IN TERMS OF TAKING OUT EXCESS CAPACITY – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 15/03/2018 – BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Selects 10 Startup Companies for 2nd Cohort of Innovation Lab Targeting Multicultural and Women Founders; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says Fed Wants Normal Rate Environment (Video); 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – MORGAN SINDALL INVESTMENTS, FOLLOWING COMPETITIVE PROCUREMENT PROCESS, AGREED TERMS WITH HERTFORDSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 259,578 shares in its portfolio. Savant Ltd Company accumulated 9,363 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sei has 470,321 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc owns 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,234 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 212 shares. Lvm Ltd Mi owns 237,350 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 130,826 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cibc Asset accumulated 0.04% or 146,953 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 71,490 shares. Basswood Cap Llc accumulated 366,000 shares or 1% of the stock. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.12M shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 5,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 23,619 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Lp invested in 1,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Long Island Lc reported 0.03% stake. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Washington-based Washington Tru Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP has 1.25% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 118,990 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,058 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc has 8,325 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Victory Cap Inc invested in 112,744 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 497,003 shares. Hwg Lp holds 9,116 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 7,233 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated Lc has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,892 shares. United Kingdom-based Dsam (London) Ltd has invested 3.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,310 shares to 4,528 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,954 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK).