Montecito Bank & Trust Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $481,635; Share Value Declined; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Cut by $302,400 as Shares Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 14.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo’s CEO pay package approved despite scandals; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 15/05/2018 – CLARIDA: WELLS FARGO ACTIVITIES EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 21,072 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Overbrook Management Corporation reported 2.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Limited invested 1.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oberweis Asset reported 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regentatlantic Limited stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sta Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.1% or 3,175 shares. Counsel Ltd Ny holds 440,932 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 28,630 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.02% or 2,072 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Communication owns 121,028 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.3% or 947,250 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 140,600 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 3,105 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc reported 0.36% stake. Scotia Cap reported 439,280 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 332,327 shares. B & T Capital Dba Alpha Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 48,484 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd reported 465,700 shares stake. Arga Inv LP reported 45,225 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com reported 2.23 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks reported 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 216,200 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. American Comml Bank invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Saybrook Cap Nc has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,500 shares. Connors Investor Services reported 257,419 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 94,440 shares stake. Maryland Management invested in 0.36% or 60,450 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited has invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.