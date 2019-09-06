Montecito Bank & Trust Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $886,357; Share Price Declined; As Veracyte (VCYT) Market Value Rose, Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 191,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 726,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, up from 534,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 270,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc reported 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Manhattan stated it has 652,125 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 1.08% or 24,742 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). North Point Port Managers Oh owns 7,000 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 290,000 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc owns 403,570 shares. Mcrae Capital Management accumulated 8,600 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.05% or 9,698 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.34% or 878,364 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.44% stake. North Star Inv Management Corporation owns 99,758 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 14,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sabal Tru invested 2.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,411 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 40,659 shares to 18,276 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 44,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,248 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

More news for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Veracyte, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 17, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Cap Ltd holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 106,965 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 151,255 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 120,183 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 454,800 shares. Northern Trust holds 345,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 8,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc has 596,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,556 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 26,180 were reported by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. American Group has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 6,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Ltd Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 354,193 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 5,423 shares to 41,729 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starr Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,623 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.