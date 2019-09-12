Montecito Bank & Trust Boosted Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $1.11 Million; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Raised Its Position in Xilinx (XLNX) by $476,775

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 104,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, up from 100,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $105.05. About 3.11 million shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 4,090 shares to 38,497 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Us Medical Device Etf (IHI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,614 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Invs Ltd Co accumulated 0.78% or 75,419 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,696 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Orleans Management La accumulated 14,815 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 110.92 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wafra accumulated 124,123 shares. Somerset Group Limited Com reported 14,525 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 828,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,328 are owned by Merriman Wealth Management Ltd. Cordasco Financial Network stated it has 2,494 shares. Jennison Associates Lc has 7.16 million shares. New England And Management Inc reported 21,980 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,172 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,949 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv accumulated 0.99% or 36,096 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability reported 0.18% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 11 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.79M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.08% stake. Apg Asset Nv reported 842,800 shares stake. First Personal Financial Service holds 0% or 58 shares. 1,775 were reported by Sit Assocs. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 68 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs invested in 0.54% or 61,103 shares. 10,978 are held by Mariner Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 15,429 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.10 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).