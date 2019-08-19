Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lifted Stake in Vf (VFC); Rothschild Asset Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $2.59 Million as Share Value Rose

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.60 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,078 shares to 117,954 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 15,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,568 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 279,667 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $108.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 386,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

