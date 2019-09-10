Montecito Bank & Trust Has Boosted Holding in Vf (VFC) by $309,514 as Shares Declined; Provident Investment Management Has Raised Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $2.94 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 86,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 910,213 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27M, up from 823,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 749,226 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 13,610 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 10,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 2.27M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares to 43,614 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,662 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP reported 80,784 shares. Reinhart owns 149,445 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Marathon Cap has invested 1.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Amer Assets Investment Management Lc holds 0.09% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 17,000 shares. Provident Investment has invested 5.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 37,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 101,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 107,454 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company accumulated 243,723 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 337,276 shares. 19,856 are held by Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 892,013 shares. Gagnon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl reported 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 0.24% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 20,213 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York reported 8,721 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 89,813 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.42% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 766,771 shares. 130,769 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. First Citizens Savings Bank reported 0.22% stake. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 3.11% or 4.18 million shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 339,301 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division reported 12,005 shares. Grimes has 3,340 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 53,961 shares to 33,791 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Us Multifactor Fund by 13,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,009 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.