Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Price Rose While Aquiline Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 1.27 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 43,031 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,200 were reported by Maltese Management Lc. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 5,497 shares stake. 535,687 were reported by Fenimore Asset Management. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 211 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 102,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id owns 239,627 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 450 shares. Profund Ltd has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Fsi Grp Ltd has 70,378 shares for 4.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Tech has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 739,842 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 4,376 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 16,311 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Chesley Taft & Associates Lc reported 0.07% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 9.98 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 15,121 shares to 50,568 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Moment (MTUM) by 3,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT).

