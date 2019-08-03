Montecito Bank & Trust Stake in Us Bancorp (USB) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Ntv Asset Management Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding by $326,190

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87 million shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI can’t handle; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica: Facebook Data From GSR Was Not Used By Us as Part of Services Provided to the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign; 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Lawmaker Is Unconvinced About Smartphone Snooping; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK HAS PLEDGED DATA BREACHES WILL END; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) by 94,195 shares to 354,019 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT) by 26,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

