Montecito Bank & Trust Maintains Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Northstar Group Trimmed Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $371,420; Share Price Rose

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 4.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 2.12M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ wants more concessions in reported Dish/T-Mobile deal – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) IV, into T-Mobile (TMUS), Sprint (S) merger to be approved by DOJ tomorrow CNBC says – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com holds 1.81% or 86,079 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Gru stated it has 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.86 million shares. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0.51% or 70,213 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3,599 were accumulated by Front Barnett Associate Limited Company. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 14,624 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Villere St Denis J Ltd Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 169,922 shares. Guardian Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,350 shares. Moreover, Usa Financial Portformulas has 3.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,015 shares. Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zebra Cap Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,317 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co reported 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Mgmt reported 12,781 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 40,659 shares to 18,276 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,372 shares to 68,751 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Nc reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Principal Financial Grp Inc has 0.1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 2.04M shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.27% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 552,791 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 967,396 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 13,950 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 4,461 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 24,956 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Management Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Washington Trust Bancshares has 5,046 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com stated it has 1.98% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Natl Bank owns 18,635 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo accumulated 27,447 shares. Wellington Shields Communications Ltd Llc holds 8,644 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% stake.