Montecito Bank & Trust Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Market Value Declined; Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Genomic Health (GHDX) Stake by $361,340; Share Price Rose

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genomic Health (GHDX) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 5,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 54,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 59,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 344,686 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 21/05/2018 – New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of the Oncotype DX® Genomic Prostate Score™ Test in Guiding Treatment Decisions; 06/03/2018 – Gene By Gene Selects BC Platforms to Enhance its World Leading Genomic Data Processing Services; 30/03/2018 – Foundation Medicine’s FDA-Approved FoundationOne CDx Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay Now Available in U.S; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 15/03/2018 – Landmark TAILORx Results Aid in Assessing the Effect of Chemotherapy in Women with Early-stage Breast Cancer and Oncotype DX Br; 20/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Board Meeting-Closure Of Trading Window; 27/04/2018 – Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Closes Below 200D-MA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 125 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 60,234 shares. Boston Lc holds 0.52% or 73,325 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest has invested 3.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crawford Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 556,994 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 14,171 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Fil has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amer Money Limited Liability Co holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,574 shares. Maverick invested in 60,020 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 413,746 shares. Cim Limited Com accumulated 0.14% or 2,785 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,516 shares. 1.18M were accumulated by Aviva Pcl. Warren Averett Asset Ltd has 6,063 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C owns 69,445 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 73,334 shares to 259,905 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $43.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 95,099 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 26,531 were accumulated by Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 18,815 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Caxton Assocs LP stated it has 4,323 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited invested 0.08% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 59,059 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Public Ltd owns 28,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kepos Capital LP invested in 57,400 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 232,171 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 423,254 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 95,826 shares to 296,266 shares, valued at $18.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc by 32,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $14.17M for 49.63 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.