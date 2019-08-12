Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Us Bancorp (USB) Position; National Beverage (FIZZ) Sentiment Is 1.08

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 77 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 71 trimmed and sold stock positions in National Beverage Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 10.51 million shares, down from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding National Beverage Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 27.

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 67.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montecito Bank & Trust analyzed 9,310 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)'s stock rose 7.61%. The Montecito Bank & Trust holds 4,528 shares with $219,000 value, down from 13,838 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $83.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.49M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 7.28% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. for 131,368 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 248,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.69% invested in the company for 10,868 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 857,192 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $359,700 activity.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.04 per share. FIZZ’s profit will be $34.52M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 314,051 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.89 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 9.49% above currents $52.79 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of USB in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 31. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

