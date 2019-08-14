Montecito Bank & Trust Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding; Morgan Stanley Raised Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake By $208.17 Million

Montecito Bank & Trust increased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired 3,105 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Montecito Bank & Trust holds 19,900 shares with $2.07 million value, up from 16,795 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $293.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

Morgan Stanley increased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 233.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 5.20 million shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Morgan Stanley holds 7.43 million shares with $300.55M value, up from 2.23M last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $116.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 3.35 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 02/04/2018 – Compugen, AstraZeneca unit in cancer drug development deal; 18/05/2018 – Astra Heart Drug’s Slide Pulls Spotlight Away From New Products; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – SUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT RECEIVED BY CIRCASSIA WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS OUTSTANDING DEFERRED R&D ACTIVITY COSTS PAYABLE BY CIRCASSIA TO ASTRAZENECA UNDER DCA AT END OF 2018 AND 201…; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 32.2 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 95.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Lynparza is Used for Patients With Metastatic Breast Cancer; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – REDX APPOINTS SENIOR ASTRAZENECA EXECUTIVE AS CEO; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: FX focus; euro zone current account; AstraZeneca results; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®

Morgan Stanley decreased Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 1.60M shares to 3.52M valued at $16.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 115,491 shares and now owns 565,221 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith And Howard Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 2,529 shares stake. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodstock Corporation holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 88,755 shares. Verus holds 0.09% or 2,359 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Limited accumulated 22,741 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.75% or 15,869 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Stockton owns 4,087 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adirondack Trust reported 2.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oppenheimer And Communication owns 175,406 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Choate Inv Advsrs has invested 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Oxbow Advsrs Lc invested in 0.16% or 12,420 shares. Wafra reported 193,483 shares. Fairfield Bush And invested in 7,664 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability owns 16,126 shares.

