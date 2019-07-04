Montecito Bank & Trust Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Cut as Share Price Declined; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Position in At&T (T) Increased by $660,207

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 123,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Q3 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Moving Out Of North Sea – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 0.01% or 14,267 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.57% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hilltop Holding Incorporated reported 4,109 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 4,094 shares. Boston Research & holds 1.71% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 61,341 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 493 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 1,300 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.8% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nomura Holdings Inc holds 465,542 shares. Bangor Bankshares, a Maine-based fund reported 8,675 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 23,188 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 13,400 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.63 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 6,729 shares to 30,572 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 17,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust stated it has 402,011 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 36,964 were reported by Sfmg Limited. Middleton Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,065 shares. Adirondack Research Mgmt reported 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Com holds 41,273 shares. Pggm Invs reported 4.36 million shares. Smith Moore & Co holds 1.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 135,830 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Azimuth Cap Management Lc accumulated 278,435 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Ima Wealth owns 12,038 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.78 million shares. 447,840 are owned by Stewart And Patten Communications Limited Liability Corporation. Macnealy Hoover Inv invested in 21,886 shares. Mount Lucas LP holds 1.67% or 322,528 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 96,670 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AT&T Stock Slides as Investors Mull Its Streaming Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.