Montecito Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $537,966; Montrusco Bolton Investments Cut Transcanada (TRP) Stake by $25.31 Million

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 538,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 257,468 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, down from 796,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 516,910 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades TransCanada, TCPL To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS IT’S LOOKING `VERY POSITIVE’ FOR LNG CANADA; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 29,868 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 38,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.20 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks up +30% YTD That Are Still Hot Buys Today! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

